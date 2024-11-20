Miley Cyrus is introducing an experimental visual album in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31-year-old music icon said that the songs will take inspiration from the project's visuals.

"It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties," she told Harper's Bazaar. "The songs, whether they're about destruction or heartbreak or death, they're presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty."

She added, "They are the shadow, they are the charcoal, they are the shading. You can't have a painting without highlights and contrast."

Something Beautiful will be Cyrus' ninth studio.

In August, the former Hannah Montana star became the youngest singer to be named a Disney legend, and earlier this year, she teamed up with Beyonce on Cowboy Carter's "II Most Wanted."

Cyrus recently congratulated the musician on her Grammy nominations.

"Shotgun Riders Forever!" she said. "I love you..."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Cyrus said Maxx Morando, her boyfriend, assisted her in creating some of the tracks.

"I worked with my dad forever," she said. "That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

A release date has not yet been announced.