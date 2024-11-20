Alien: Earth, a new horror sci-fi series, arrives on Hulu in 2025.

FX released a short clip teasing the show Wednesday.

"In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting," a voice says.

The preview shows Earth reflected on top of an alien's head before the creature screams.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat," an official synopsis reads.

"As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined," the description continues.

The series will star Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

Alien: Earth is the first TV series in the Alien franchise, which originated with the 1979 film Alien directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver. The show hails from Noah Hawley, the creator of the FX series Fargo.

Alien: Earth premieres in summer 2025, but a specific date has not yet been shared.