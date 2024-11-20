An updated version of Jeopardy! will soon premiere on Prime Video and the streamer is teasing the new gameshow.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will be hosted by Saturday Night Live comedian Colin Jost , and Prime Video will release three new episodes a week, beginning Dec. 4.

"Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights," an official show synopsis reads.

The trailer shows various teams playing the game.

"Grab your buzzers and a sense of adventure," Jost says in the preview.

Other shows that stream on "Winning Wednesdays" include Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Buy it Now and Amazon Wish List Games, a press release stated.