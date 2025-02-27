Screen legends Harrison Ford and Samuel L. Jackson have joined the lineup of stars serving as presenters at Sunday's Academy Awards in Hollywood.Also expected to hand out Oscars at the gala are Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldana and Rachel Zegler.The prize presentation honoring excellence in film will air live on ABC and Hulu.Conan O'Brien is hosting the event.Emilia Perez leads the field with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 nods apiece.