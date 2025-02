Pop singer and reality TV personality Aubrey O'Day, dressed as an ant, was eliminated from The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Other disguised guests who have already exited the show in Season 13 are boxer Oscar De La Hoya and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the FOX singing competition's host and Rita Ora, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke are the judges.