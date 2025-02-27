The world woke up Thursday to news that two-time Oscar-winner Gene Hackman has died, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and dog, at their home in New Mexico.

The circumstances of their deaths have not been disclosed, but foul play is not suspected.

The film industry was quick to react on social media, mourning the loss of the beloved 95-year-old star, whose dozens of credits include Runaway Jury, The Royal Tenenbaums, Get Shorty, Mississippi Burning, Hoosiers, The Birdcage, Superman and Bonnie and Clyde. He retired from acting after 2004's Welcome to Mooseport.

Director Francis Ford Coppola wrote on Instagram: "The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution."

"I am crushed by the sudden deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa (and their dog). Crushed. He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace," actor Josh Brolin said on Instagram.

Gene Hackman -- what a life! So strong and such presence in every role. We salute you. You made a deep mark on the world of cinema. Now sleep well," entertainer Eddie Izzard posted on X.

"We have lost one of the true giants of the screen," actor George Takei wrote on X. "Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it. He could be everyone and no one, a towering presence or an everyday Joe. That's how powerful an actor he was. He will be missed, but his work will live on forever."

"We are saddened to hear that the much-celebrated actor Gene Hackman has died aged 95," said the official BAFTA X account. "Hackman's illustrious career spanned over six decades and earned him BAFTA wins for his work in Unforgiven, The French Connection and The Poseidon Adventure."