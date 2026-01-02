Este Haim married Jonathan Levin on New Year's Eve in California.

The bassist is a member of the pop-rock band HAIM, which she formed with her sisters Alana and Danielle. She wed Levin, an entrepreneur, in a custom Louis Vuitton look.

"I've been looking forward to this day since I was five," the 39-year-old told Vogue.

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks were among the high-profile guests in attendance.

HAIM released its latest studio album, I Quit, in June. The record marked the sister trio's first new album since Women in Music Pt. III in 2020.