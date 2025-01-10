Close also revealed that she was 32 when she starred in The World According to Garp opposite Robin Williams, marking her movie debut, and that she hangs onto her movie costumes.
"You stand there and you have the costume built around you, and as you are having the costume built around you, you are building the character, so it becomes something that you create together," she said.
Back in Action streams on Netflix beginning Jan. 17, while a release date for Knives Out 3 has not yet been shared.
