The Puppy Bowl will return in 2025 with more than 140 adoptable dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21st annual event airs Feb. 9, on Super Bowl Sunday, at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, max and discovery+.

Some 80 animal shelters put forth the 142 dogs that star in the three-hour Puppy Bowl XXI.

Dan Schachner returns for the 14th time to referee the game, which includes Team Fluff and Team Ruff competing on a miniature football field. Commentary will be provided by Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks.

Team Fluff includes Julep, a St. Bernard mix, and Smoosh, a Pekingese.

Team Ruff stars Mr. Pickles, a Pug-Chihuahua, and Tuani, a Chihuahua-German Shepherd.

In a 1 p.m. kickoff, various dogs will participate in drills for a chance to be drafted into Fluff or Ruff.

The festivities will include "Pup Close and Personal" stories -- heartfelt segments featuring Derrick Nandi of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

James Gunn , whose dog inspired Krypto in his upcoming Superman movie, will also share a preview during the games.

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The game airs on Fox.