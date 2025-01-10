Saturday Night Live announced its first hosts of 2025 on Friday. Comedian Dave Chappelle and actor Timothee Chalamet will host the show's first two episodes in January.

Chappelle will host the Jan. 18 episode, marking his fourth time as host. The actor and comedian is promoting his latest Netflix standup comedy special, Dave Chappelle : Dreamer.

GloRilla is the musical guest on Jan. 18.

Chalamet will serve as both host and musical guest on Jan. 25. He can be seen in theaters playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, for which he learned to play guitar and harmonica while singing Dylan songs.

In a press conference for the film, Chalamet said he still finds Dylan unknowable even after playing him.

The Jan. 25 episode of SNL will mark Chalamet's third time as host.

In addition, SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs Feb. 16. A docu-series, SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, is also coming to Peacock.