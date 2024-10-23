Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- College Football Hall of Fame member John Heisman in 1869-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905-- TV personality Johnny Carson in 1925-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935-- Filmmaker Philip Kaufman in 1936 (age 88)-- American\/International soccer halls of fame Pele in 1940-- Writer Michael Crichton in 1942-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 70)-- Musician Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 68)-- Rwandan President Paul Kagame in 1957 (age 67)-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 67)-- Musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 65)-- TV personality Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 65)-- Filmmaker Sam Raimi in 1959 (age 65)-- College\/Canadian football halls of fame member Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 62)-- Musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) in 1964 (age 60)-- Musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1966 (age 58)-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 55)-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 52)-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 48)-- Musician Matt Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1983 (age 41)-- Writer\/TV personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 40)-- Musician Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 39)-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Jessica Stroup in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 30)-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 29)-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 26)