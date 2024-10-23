Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- College Football Hall of Fame member John Heisman in 1869

-- William Coolidge, inventor of the X-ray tube, in 1873

-- Vaudevillian Milton "Gummo" Marx in 1893

-- Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, in 1905

-- TV personality Johnny Carson in 1925

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Juan "Chi Chi" Rodriguez in 1935

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Filmmaker Philip Kaufman in 1936 (age 88)

-- American/International soccer halls of fame Pele in 1940

-- Writer Michael Crichton in 1942

-- Filmmaker Ang Lee in 1954 (age 70)

-- Musician Dwight Yoakam in 1956 (age 68)

-- Rwandan President Paul Kagame in 1957 (age 67)

-- Civil rights activist Martin Luther King III in 1957 (age 67)

-- Musician "Weird Al" Yankovic in 1959 (age 65)

-- TV personality Nancy Grace in 1959 (age 65)

-- Filmmaker Sam Raimi in 1959 (age 65)

-- College/Canadian football halls of fame member Doug Flutie in 1962 (age 62)

-- Musician Robert Trujillo (Metallica) in 1964 (age 60)

-- Musician Brian Nevin (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) in 1966 (age 58)

-- Medical reporter Sanjay Gupta in 1969 (age 55)

-- Actor Kate del Castillo in 1972 (age 52)

-- Actor Ryan Reynolds in 1976 (age 48)

-- Musician Matt Shultz (Cage the Elephant) in 1983 (age 41)

-- Writer/TV personality Meghan McCain in 1984 (age 40)

-- Musician Miguel Pimentel in 1985 (age 39)

-- Actor Emilia Clarke in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Jessica Stroup in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Margaret Qualley in 1994 (age 30)

-- Model Ireland Baldwin in 1995 (age 29)

-- Actor Amandla Stenberg in 1998 (age 26)