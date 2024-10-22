Shout! Studios announced Tuesday that it has licensed the Monty Python catalog from Mercury Studios Media Limited.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shout! obtains U.S. and Canadian rights to ad supported and subscription video-on-demand, broadcast, theatrical and non-theatrical distribution rights in the deal.
The catalog includes the TV sketch series Monty Python's Flying Circus, as well as films Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python's Life of Brian. The announcement suggests plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Holy Grail next year.
The catalog also includes comedy specials Monty Python Live (Mostly), Monty Python Live at Aspen and Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl. It also includes documentaries about the comedy troupe The Meaning of Monty Python, Monty Python: The Meaning of Live and Monty Python: Almost the Truth-The Lawyer's Cut.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.