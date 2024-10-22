Shout! Studios announced Tuesday that it has licensed the Monty Python catalog from Mercury Studios Media Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shout! obtains U.S. and Canadian rights to ad supported and subscription video-on-demand, broadcast, theatrical and non-theatrical distribution rights in the deal.

The catalog includes the TV sketch series Monty Python's Flying Circus, as well as films Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python's Life of Brian. The announcement suggests plans to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Holy Grail next year.

The catalog also includes comedy specials Monty Python Live (Mostly), Monty Python Live at Aspen and Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl. It also includes documentaries about the comedy troupe The Meaning of Monty Python, Monty Python: The Meaning of Live and Monty Python: Almost the Truth-The Lawyer's Cut.

Monty Python included John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Eric Idle and Graham Chapman. Chapman died in 1989 and Jones in 2020.