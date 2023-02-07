Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- English statesman\/writer Thomas More in 1478-- Farm equipment manufacturer John Deere in 1804-- English novelist Charles Dickens in 1812-- Author Laura Ingalls Wilder in 1867-- Novelist Sinclair Lewis in 1885-- Ragtime composer\/pianist Eubie Blake in 1887-- Army Cpl. Desmond Doss, the only conscientious object to receive the Medal of Honor, and subject of Hacksaw Ridge, in 1919-- Writer Gay Talese in 1932 (age 91)-- Actor Pete Postlethwaite in 1946-- Actor Miguel Ferrer in 1955-- Comedian Emo Philips in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor James Spader in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Eddie Izzard in 1962 (age 61)-- Country singer Garth Brooks in 1962 (age 61)-- Comedian Chris Rock in 1965 (age 58)-- Actor Essence Atkins in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Robyn Lively in 1972 (age 51)-- Actor Ashton Kutcher in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Deborah Ann Woll in 1985 (age 38)-- Actor Tom Glynn-Carney in 1995 (age 28)