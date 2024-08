Searchlight Pictures announced Tuesday that Kinds of Kindness is available to rent or own at digital video-on-demand retailers. It comes to DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 8.

The latest collaboration between star Emma Stone and writer/director Yorgos Lanthimos includes three short segments in which the cast members each play different roles. Willem Dafoe Margaret Qualley , Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Joe Alwyn also star.

The digital and physical releases include a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast and crew, and two deleted scenes.

Kinds of Kindness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It opened in theaters June 28.