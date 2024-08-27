Searchlight Pictures announced Tuesday that Kinds of Kindness is available to rent or own at digital video-on-demand retailers. It comes to DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 8.The latest collaboration between star Emma Stone and writer\/director Yorgos Lanthimos includes three short segments in which the cast members each play different roles. Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Mamoudou Athie and Joe Alwyn also star.The digital and physical releases include a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast and crew, and two deleted scenes.Kinds of Kindness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It opened in theaters June 28.