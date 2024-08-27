Sony Pictures Classics released a new trailer for the re-release of Whiplash on Tuesday. The film returns to theaters Sept. 20.
Whiplash premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival where Sony picked it up. They released the film on Oct. 10 in limited release.
Miles Teller stars as Andrew, a college jazz drummer who tries to meet the demands of the verbally and physically abusive Terrence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). Simmons won an Oscar for his portrayal along with Oscars for editing and sound mixing.
