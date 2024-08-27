AMC Networks announced exciting news for fans of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon -- the third season of the popular spinoff has begun production in Spain.

Season 3 will take place in Madrid, Galicia, Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia. Each of these places will give a unique look to the post-apocalyptic world the show depicts.

Production for Season 3 is kicking off right before the Sept. 29 U.S. Season 2 premiere on AMC and AMC+.

The series, which first debuted in 2023, stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, who are on a quest to get back home. Their journey takes them through new and unexpected places, showing how the Walker apocalypse has affected different regions.

"As we look forward to the show's return for season two, we're excited to be back on set with Norman, Melissa and this great cast, alongside a fantastic local crew in Spain, whose expertise and creative vision are pivotal in bringing these landscapes to life and adding a new culturally rich dimension to the series," said showrunner David Zabel. "We're excited for fans to witness the reunion of these two beloved characters in season two and to continue crafting the next chapter in the 'Caryl' journey here in Spain."