"We found so much to fall in love with in this year's exceptionally strong competition program," artistic director Tricia Tuttle said in a press release Tuesday.
"And we are so convinced of the charm of these 22 films that we fearlessly declare: 'Anyone who can't find something to love here doesn't love cinema!' Satirical and formalist comedies, genre films, a psychological thriller, a love story, a self-love story, anime, a western... these 22 films demonstrate the diversity of great cinema in 2026. Each one is artfully crafted and fulfills its own artistic promise. We can hardly wait to see which films will be awarded the Golden and Silver Bears by Wim Wenders' jury on Feb. 21."
