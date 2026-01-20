Roofman and Demon Slayer actor Channing Tatum has signed on to direct a new production of the male-stripper stage show, Magic Mike Live, in New York City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preview performances are set to begin Oct. 8, with an official opening night slated for Oct. 22 in a new multi-function, custom-built venue one block from Manhattan's Times Square, according to the show's producers.

"This all started as a crazy idea 10 years ago and look at it now," Tatum said in a press release.

"When we were coming up with the concept for our original show, we first came to the streets of New York City where I hid in a secret confession booth we set up in Midtown and asked women what they really want. Not just in a show, but in life," Tatum added.

"They shared some deeply powerful things. That insight helped us create our shows in Vegas, London and all over the world. With 10 years of experience and surrounding ourselves with a team of strong and creative women, we're now coming back to where it all started in New York."

Tatum starred in the 2012 film, Magic Mike, its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, and its 2023 trilogy-capper, Magic Mike's Last Dance.