Just days after performing on Saturday Night Live, rapper A$AP Rocky dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The recording artist recalled how he met Rihanna , now the mother of his three children outside of a New York nightclub.

"I wasn't famous at the time. She was, obviously, Rihanna," he said, noting she saw a bouncer stopping him and his friends from entering the venue.

"We locked eyes right away. I was kind of in a daze. I was a little embarrassed that she caught me bickering with guard."

Fallon asked if Rihanna helped him get in the club and A$AP Rocky laughed and replied, "No."

The rapper joked that he also "stalked and harassed" filmmaker Tim Burton to give him an illustration for the cover of his latest album, Don't Be Dumb, which he ultimately did. The album dropped Friday.

A$AP Rocky also appeared in two high-profile movies in 2025 -- If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Highest to Lowest.