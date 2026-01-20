World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk defended his title against Finn Balor in the main event of WWE Raw.

The highly-competitive championship match took place in front of a packed crowd in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Monday.

Balor, a member of the Judgement Day who hails from Ireland, had the audience on his side during the bout.

Punk attempted to make Balor tap out using his Anaconda Vice submission hold, but Balor was able to reach the ropes. The champ later attempted the Go to Sleep, which Balor countered with a Sling Blade.

Balor then delivered his finishing move from the top rope, the Coup De Grace and went for the pin, but Punk kicked out at two.

The match ended when Punk was able land the Go to Sleep, earning him the three count to remain World Heavyweight Champion. Afterwards, Punk showed his respect to Balor and shook his hand before they shared a hug in the middle of the ring.

Also on Raw, Gunther stated that he would only face AJ Styles in a rematch at the Royal Rumble if Styles put his career on the line. The Phenomenal One accepted, making the high-stakes bout official for January 31.