Universal Pictures released a new "inside look" featurette for the upcoming film Reminders of Him, based on the book of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

The featurette, posted to YouTube on Tuesday, features the stars of the film highlighting the movie's themes of redemption, second chances and love.

Maika Monroe stars as Kenna, a woman who is released from prison after a seven-year sentence and attempts to rebuild her life and reconnect with her daughter, Diem (Zoe Kosovic).

Kenna's quest to connect with Diem puts her at odds with the girl's grandparents, Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) and Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out). Along the way, she sparks a new romance with local bar owner Ledger, played by Tyriq Withers (HIM, I Know What You Did Last Summer).

"As their secret romance develops, so do the dangers for both of them, leading Kenna toward heartbreak and, ultimately, the hope for a second chance," the official synopsis reads.

The film also stars Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Jennifer Robertson, Hilary Jardine, Nicholas Duvernay and Monika Myers.

Vanessa Caswill directs from a screenplay by Hoover and Lauren Levine.

Reminders of Him releases in theaters March 13.