A new roller coaster called Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to open at Universal Studios Orlando in 2027.

"Replacing the former Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will put guests in the driver seat of the high-speed thrills of Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious universe like never before," the Florida theme park said in a press release Tuesday.

"Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers -- including a 170-foot vertical 'spike' that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk."

The park is already home to the virtual reality ride, Fast & Furious Supercharged.

The film franchise started with the 2001 blockbuster, The Fast and the Furious, starring Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

So far, there are 10 movies and the spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, in the series.