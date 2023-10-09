Netflix is gearing up for Elite Season 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Monday featuring new cast member Anitta.

The video shows the Brazilian singer singing in the shower as someone watches from a distance. When the person appears and surprises Anitta, he asks, "What's the matter? Don't act surprised. You know this Elite."

"So you're going to kill me?" Anitta responds.

Elite is a Spanish teen drama series that follows the students of the fictional Las Encinas high school.

Netflix announced Anitta's casting in March and shared first-look photos for Season 7 in August featuring the singer.

Andre Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Di­az, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ri­os star, with Omar Ayuso and Nadia Al Saidi to return in Season 7.

Elite Season 7 premieres Oct. 20.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Anitta released the album Versions of Me in April 2022 and a new single, "Back for More" with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, in September.