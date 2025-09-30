Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment announced Tuesday that Edward Scissorhands will be available in 4K. The 4K UHD and Blu-ray release is available to own Oct. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Burton 's 1990 film starred Johnny Depp as a young man with scissors for hands. An inventor (Vincent Price) turned his chopping machine into a human but died before he could give him human hands.

A family (Dianne Wiest, Alan Arkin, Winona Ryder) take Edward in where he becomes a sensation for his hair styling and landscaping. But, the neighbors turn on Edward.

Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker and Conchata Ferrell also star. Burton directed and co-wrote with Caroline Thompson.

Disney now owns the 20th Century Fox film as part of the library it acquired in its 2019 merger. Previously released commentaries by Burton and composer Danny Elfman will be included in the 4K UHD along with the behind-the-scenes featurette.

The 4K edition of Edward Scissorhands will also be available on digital retailers.