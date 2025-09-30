PaleyFest NY is returning to the Paley Museum in Manhattan in November, organizers announced Tuesday, adding that the second season of the Ted Danson series A Man on the Inside will be among the programming.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is scheduled to take place Nov. 6 to 16, and a full list of programs is slated to be announced Oct. 14.

Fan will be able to view a special screening of the Netflix series A Man on the Inside as part of the festival's events. Stars Danson and Mary Steenburgen, and showrunner Michael Schur will be on hand to talk about Season 2 of the series.

"We are honored that A Man on the Inside is the first program announced for PaleyFest NY 2025," said Diane Lewis, chief programming officer and executive vice president of the Paley Center for Media.

"Since its Netflix premiere in 2024, the series has captivated audiences with its sharp dialogue and acclaimed performances, and we look forward to an evening that will be both insightful and entertaining."