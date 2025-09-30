'Catch Me If You Can,' 'Minority Report' to get new 4Ks in December
UPI News Service, 09/30/2025
Alliance Home Entertainment announced the 4K UHD releases of Catch Me If You Can and Minority Report on Tuesday. The films will be available Dec. 9.
Steven Spielberg directed both films, released in 2002. Minority Report starred Tom Cruise John Anderton, a future policeman who could arrest criminals before they commit crimes.
Based on the Philip K. Dick story, when the psychic precogs predict Anderton to commit murder, he escapes with Agatha (Samantha Morton) to solve his own future crime. Colin Farrell also stars as an agent pursuing Anderton in the future.
