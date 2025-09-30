Alliance Home Entertainment announced the 4K UHD releases of Catch Me If You Can and Minority Report on Tuesday. The films will be available Dec. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Spielberg directed both films, released in 2002. Minority Report starred Tom Cruise John Anderton, a future policeman who could arrest criminals before they commit crimes.

Based on the Philip K. Dick story, when the psychic precogs predict Anderton to commit murder, he escapes with Agatha (Samantha Morton) to solve his own future crime. Colin Farrell also stars as an agent pursuing Anderton in the future.

In Catch Me If You Can, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Frank Abagnale. Based on the true story of Abagnale's impersonation of doctors, pilots and lawyers while still in high school, the film also stars Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, Ellen Pompeo and Elizabeth Banks.

Both films received new 4K transfers this year which Spielberg approved. Both steelbook editions include previously released bonus features.