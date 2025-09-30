Lola Young announced Tuesday that she's canceling her upcoming concerts "for the foreseeable future" after collapsing on stage over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, she told fans she's "going away for a while."

"Thank you for all the love and support. I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund," Young wrote.

"I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger."

The 24-year-old singer was in the middle of her song "Conceited" at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York when she fell backwards Saturday. The incident was caught on video by a festival-goer.

Young said she was "doing okay" after the fall but didn't provide specific details on what caused the incident. She previously canceled her We Can Survive performance Friday, a show that was aimed at promoting mental health and suicide prevention.

Young is known for the singles "Messy" and "One Thing," and is featured on Tyler, the Creator's song "Like Him."