Peacock announced Tuesday that Jurassic World Rebirth will stream on the streaming service. The latest sequel premieres October 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rebirth opened July 2 in theaters, making $91.5 million at the U.S. box office. It has grossed $867 million worldwide.

Scarlett Johansson stars in the latest entry as Zora Bennett, a covert operative hired to lead a medical team to collect samples from dinosaurs. Her client, Martin Krebbs (Rupert Friend), has less than altruistic plans for his pharmaceutical company.

Mahershala Ali also stars as Duncan Kinkaid, a field operative whose team Zora enlists. The team answers a distress call from a family stranded at sea who inadvertently tag along on the dinosaur adventure.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Audrina Miranda and David Iacono play the family. Jonathan Bailey plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist Zora also enlists.

The Peacock stream will also include deleted scenes, an alternate opening, gag reel and seven more bonus features. The other six Jurassic films will also be added to Peacock Nov. 1.

The film has been available to rent or buy on video-on-demand since Aug. 5 and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD since Sept. 9.