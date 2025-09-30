'Jurassic World Rebirth' streams on Peacock Oct. 30
UPI News Service, 09/30/2025
Peacock announced Tuesday that Jurassic World Rebirth will stream on the streaming service. The latest sequel premieres October 30.
Rebirth opened July 2 in theaters, making $91.5 million at the U.S. box office. It has grossed $867 million worldwide.
Scarlett Johansson stars in the latest entry as Zora Bennett, a covert operative hired to lead a medical team to collect samples from dinosaurs. Her client, Martin Krebbs (Rupert Friend), has less than altruistic plans for his pharmaceutical company.
Mahershala Ali also stars as Duncan Kinkaid, a field operative whose team Zora enlists. The team answers a distress call from a family stranded at sea who inadvertently tag along on the dinosaur adventure.
Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, Audrina Miranda and David Iacono play the family. Jonathan Bailey plays Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist Zora also enlists.
