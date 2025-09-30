The CW announced a slate of six original romance movies on Tuesday. The films premiere weekends at 8 p.m. EDT from Nov. 16 through Dec. 20.

Releasing Nov. 16, Montana Mavericks stars Katherine McNamara as a blocked writer who inherits her family's ranch. Dennis Andres, Linda Kee and Kaya Coleman also star.

On Nov. 23, Second Guessing Fate stars Danielle Panabaker as an event planner told by a fortune teller that her next bad date will be "The One." Corey Sevier, Brendan Morgan, Jocelyn Chugg and Ari Rombough also star.

Premiering Nov 30, Savvy Sheldon Feels Good As Hell stars Amber Riley as a woman renovating the kitchen she inherited from her grandmother. Dorian Grey, Nadine Whiteman and Malaika Hennie-Hamadi co-star.

On Dec. 6, Paws in the City stars Emeraude Toubia as a disgraced social media manager forced to be a dog sitter. Carter Jenkins also stars.

Arriving Dec. 13, Recipe for Romance stars True O'Brien as a woman managing her parents' coffee shop when a rival bakery opens next door. Alex Mallari Jr. also stars.

On Dec. 20, Ordinary Girl in a Tiara stars Katharine King So as a vintage fashionista living with her childhood rival, a "couture heiress" played by Kathryn Gallagher.

All six films are inspired by Harlequin romance novels.