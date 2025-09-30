Katherine McNamara, Amber Riley, more to lead CW harlequin romances
UPI News Service, 09/30/2025
The CW announced a slate of six original romance movies on Tuesday. The films premiere weekends at 8 p.m. EDT from Nov. 16 through Dec. 20.
Releasing Nov. 16, Montana Mavericks stars Katherine McNamara as a blocked writer who inherits her family's ranch. Dennis Andres, Linda Kee and Kaya Coleman also star.
On Nov. 23, Second Guessing Fate stars Danielle Panabaker as an event planner told by a fortune teller that her next bad date will be "The One." Corey Sevier, Brendan Morgan, Jocelyn Chugg and Ari Rombough also star.
Premiering Nov 30, Savvy Sheldon Feels Good As Hell stars Amber Riley as a woman renovating the kitchen she inherited from her grandmother. Dorian Grey, Nadine Whiteman and Malaika Hennie-Hamadi co-star.
