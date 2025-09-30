Netflix on Tuesday released its first teaser trailer for People We Meet on Vacation, a romantic comedy starring Tom Blyth and Emily Bader.

The film, an adaptation of a novel by Emily Henry, is expected to hit the streaming service Jan. 9.

The teaser shows Bader as Poppy Wright picking up her baggage after a flight, presumably on vacation. She runs into Blyth, who plays her best friend and travel partner, Alex Nilsen.

Various scenes of the two on vacation together follow, along with moments of romance.

The film also stars Jameela Jamil, Miles Heizer, Alan Ruck, Molly Shannon and Lukas Gage, and is directed by Brett Haley.