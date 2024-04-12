Dua Lipa is gearing up for the release of her new album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for "Illusion," a new song from her forthcoming album, Radical Optimism, on Friday.

The "Illusion" video shows Lipa perform alongside water polo players and artistic swimmers at the Piscina Municipal de Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain, as she sings about taking her "rose-colored glasses off" and seeing a love interest for what they are.

"I already know your type / tellin' me the things I like / Tryna make me yours for life, takin' me for a ride," she sings.

Lipa celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"ILLUSION OUT NOW!!!!! I hope you love this song and video as much as we really truly loved and had fun making this," the star wrote.

"This song started everything for this album sonically and it was the first song I wrote with 'the band' (@carolineailin @dannylharle @tobiasjessojr @tameimpala) it has just made me even more excited for Radical Optimism in 3 WEEKS ~ aaaaahhh it's all bloody kicking off!!!" she said. "what a team, thank you I love you!!"

Radical Optimism also features the singles "Houdini" and "Training Season." Lipa will release the album May 3.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The album is a follow-up to Lipa's Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia.