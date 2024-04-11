Cannes previously announced premieres of Furiosa, The Second Act out of competition and Horizon: An American Saga.
The complete competition lineup also includes Motel Destino, Emilia Perez, The Shrouds, The Substance, Grand Tour, Marcello Mio, Feng Liu Yi Dai, All We Imagine As Light, L'Amour Ouf, Diamant Brut, Limonov-The Ballad and Pigen Med Nalen.
The Un Certain Regard series includes six first films out of 15. The festival also includes four midnight screenings, five special screenings and several Cannes premieres.
