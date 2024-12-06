Dolly Parton says search is on for someone to play her in Broadway musical
UPI News Service, 12/06/2024
Grammy-winning country music legend Dolly Parton has announced the search is on for an actress to play her in a new Broadway bio-musical.
"I'm happy to announce the #SearchForDolly My brand new show Dolly: An Original Musical is coming to Broadway and I want to give YOU the chance to help me bring my story to the big stage! Head to https://dollymusical.com to submit, and be sure to post your audition online too using #SearchForDolly," Parton, 78, posted on social media Thursday.
"You might just get the chance to audition in person in front of our show's casting director. Break a leg!"
Parton penned the show's music and lyrics, while Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher is set to direct.
The U.S. State Department and the Recording Academy presented Parton with the winner of the PEACE Through Music Award in October.
