Modern Family and Hysteria! alum Julie Bowen has signed on to star in a new NBC comedy called Taste.The show is from writer-executive producers Justin Shanes (St. Denis Medical) and Nedaa Sweiss (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).Bowen will play the editor of a legacy food magazine based in California's Bay Area forced to work with a TikTok chef.Bowen, 54, is also known for her roles in Boston Legal, Ed, Lost and Weeds, as well as her voice work in DuckTales, Family Guy and Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.