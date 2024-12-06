Modern Family and Hysteria! alum Julie Bowen has signed on to star in a new NBC comedy called Taste.

The show is from writer-executive producers Justin Shanes (St. Denis Medical) and Nedaa Sweiss (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ).

Bowen will play the editor of a legacy food magazine based in California's Bay Area forced to work with a TikTok chef.

Bowen, 54, is also known for her roles in Boston Legal, Ed, Lost and Weeds, as well as her voice work in DuckTales, Family Guy and Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.