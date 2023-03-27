The first statue of the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards went to Doja Cat for Most Played Artist of the Year on Monday.

Her songs had 3.6 billion plays on the streaming platform last year.

"I have an amazing team and they deserve all the thanks in the world," Doja Cat said while accepting the award. "And my fans, I really appreciate you."

The artist is also up for Song of the Year for "Woman;" Artist of the Year; twice for Best Collaboration with The Weeknd for "You Right" and with Post Malone for "I Like You (A Happier Song); and Favorite Use of a Sample for her song "Vegas," which sampled Shonka Dukureh's "Hound Dog."

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year went to Becky G & Karol G for "MAMIII." Karol G is also up for Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for "Don't Be Shy" with Tiesto.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz hosted the night's festivities and was set to perform later in the event. He opened his introduction by acknowledging the seven victims killed in a shooting at a small private school in Nashville earlier in the day.

"Our hearts are heavy," Kravitz said. "Nashville, we love you and America, we must do better."

Pink opened the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday with a rendition of hit "Trustfall," complete with backup dancers performing acrobatic feats on a series of trampolines. Pink was set to receive the iHeartRadio Icon award later in the evening.

Keith Urban later performed a medley of his hits, including "Brown Eyes Baby" and "Somewhere in My Car."