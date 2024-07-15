ABC says Devin is "the full package" who is "so ready" to meet his match, adding, "Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side."
When Devin introduced himself to Jenn on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's 21st season, which premiered July 8 on ABC, he told the Asian-American beauty, "It's not every day you get to meet your future wife."
Jenn gushed of the tall and bubbly suitor, "Devin is definitely giving me a Pete Davison vibe, and he is so sweet... I feel like I'm floating. I feel so happy!"
At the cocktail party, Devin and Jenn laughed and had fun, but they also had a serious moment. Jenn said she could easily see what being in a relationship with Devin would be like down the road.
So will Devin go all the way and win Jenn's heart, and her final rose?
Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Devin and Jenn, let's learn some information about this handsome bachelor right now.
According to Devin's LinkedIn profile, his company, F1 Freight Consultants LLC, is a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries.
As a dedicated consultant firm, F1 also strives to deliver both the most cost effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America.
F1 Freight Consultants, LLC handles thousands of shipments monthly with streamline efficiency, and have proven to be a single source solution for all transportation needs.