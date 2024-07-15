Devin Strader is one of 18 remaining bachelors on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season heading into the second episode on ABC.

Devin is a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, TX.

ABC says Devin is "the full package" who is "so ready" to meet his match, adding, "Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side."

When Devin introduced himself to Jenn on Night 1 of The Bachelorette's 21st season, which premiered July 8 on ABC, he told the Asian-American beauty, "It's not every day you get to meet your future wife."

Jenn gushed of the tall and bubbly suitor, "Devin is definitely giving me a Pete Davison vibe, and he is so sweet... I feel like I'm floating. I feel so happy!"

At the cocktail party, Devin and Jenn laughed and had fun, but they also had a serious moment. Jenn said she could easily see what being in a relationship with Devin would be like down the road.

So will Devin go all the way and win Jenn's heart, and her final rose?

Until The Bachelorette viewers can watch what happens next between Devin and Jenn, let's learn some information about this handsome bachelor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about The Bachelorette bachelor Devin Strader.


Devin Strader has owned a consulting company for over a year now

According to Devin's LinkedIn profile, his company, F1 Freight Consultants LLC, is a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries.

As a dedicated consultant firm, F1 also strives to deliver both the most cost effective solutions, as well as tackling transportation and logistics challenges throughout North America.

F1 Freight Consultants, LLC handles thousands of shipments monthly with streamline efficiency, and have proven to be a single source solution for all transportation needs.

Devin started the Houston-based company in March 2023.

Prior to launching Fast 1 Freight, Devin worked as the Vice President of Acquisitions for Shark Logistics, LLC from January 2020 to March 2023.

The Bachelorette bachelor is a proud LSU sports fan

Devin attended Louisiana State University from 2014 to 2019, and he proudly represents and roots for the school's sports teams.


ABC says Devin is "100 percent husband material"

Devin dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship.

Devin considers himself extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he's built.

When he's not working, he enjoys running and spending time with his dog, Charlie. Devin and Charlie are apparently a package deal.


Devin needs a woman who can be a match for him socially

Devin is hoping his future wife is honest, kind, and embraces his big personality. He admits he's a bit loud and loves to talk.

A big turn-on for Devin is also when a woman is well put together with painted fingernails and toenails.


The Bachelorette bachelor has a unique outlook on love



Devin has been searching for "the most effort-yet-effortless" kind of love, according to BachelorNation.com.

Devin says, "I know that sounds weird, but all love takes work, but the best love doesn't feel like you're working for it."

Devin was raised by a single mother

Devin calls himself "family oriented." He says he had to be vocal growing up because he was raised by a single mom and needed to take care of his little brother.

Devin would love to have a wife and family of his own one day. Devin wants his future marriage to last.

