Disney+ is gearing up for the release of Descendants: The Rise of Red.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser and poster for the musical fantasy film Tuesday featuring Kylie Cantrall.

Descendants: The Rise of Red is the fourth film in the Descendants franchise, which follows the children of iconic Disney heroes and villains.

The new movie follows Red (Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Auradon's newest Villain Kid (VK), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella and King Charming.

"When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also features Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Renee as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, and China Anne McClain as Uma, the new principal at Auradon Prep.

Descendants: The Rise of Red will feature seven new original songs, along with two reprises and a cover of "So This is Love" from the 1950 animated Disney film Cinderella.

The film premieres July 12 on Disney+, the same day as the release of the movie's soundtrack.