Community alum Danny Pudi says Season 4 of Mythic Quest, premiering on Apple TV+ Wednesday, will show a softer side of his conniving character Brad.

Co-starring Rob McElhenney , Charlotte Nicdao and David Hornsby, the show follows the quirky staff of a company that runs the wildly popular, titular multiplayer online role playing game.

Season 3 ended with Brad joining startup competitor STUDIO/DANA with his former Mythic Quest co-workers Dana, a brilliant game designer (Imani Hakim), and Jo, a ruthless executive assistant (Jessie Ennis).

"Brad's, obviously, very used to playing dirty. He's been in jail. He's back. He's reformed?" Pudi, 45, told UPI in a Zoom interview Monday. "Brad always has something up his sleeve, which is so fun to play. There's all these questions. There could be any number of cons that he has in the back of his mind."

Pudi said that, ahead of Season 4, he wondered what was next for his hilariously self-absorbed character.

"I had some questions like: 'Where else can we go? What else? What led to Brad being 'who- hurt-you-Brad?' That's what I want to know," he added.

"He still comes back. There's something about Dana, the office and being drawn to this power. I think this relationship brings out something in him that he won't maybe acknowledge, but there is something there that makes him feel good."

Brad finds himself at home in this land of smart, creative, awkward misfits and doesn't really know what else he would do if he left, Pudi observed.

"There's something about Mythic Quest where he's accepted and where he's able to thrive," he added.

"In Season 4, we are able to stretch a little bit and see his attempt at work-life balance and maybe softening up a little bit with the encouragement of Dana and seeing some of his plans, including being a financial mentor,"Pudi said. "He has to figure out, 'What else is there to life?'"

Audiences will also get to meet one of Brad's ex-lovers this season.

"How much do you reveal as Brad and his inner world and that dance of not showing too much, but showing another layer of Brad, was kind of a very exciting thing for me to dig into," Pudi said.

Everybody Hates Chris actress Hakim , 31, said Dana and Brad get along "pretty damn well, actually," despite having completely different personalities and skill sets.

"They were able to just kind of hold a mirror and reflect back both the good and the bad [to each other]," Hakim said. "To Danny's point, Dana kind of is helping Brad discover this softness and then Brad is also encouraging Dana to tap into the dark side a little bit more."

Adding the dangerously manipulative Jo into the mix creates more mayhem for the fledgling game company.

"No one knows [what she'll do]," Pudi said.

"That's the excitement. It's the benefit of having a team of three. I have my perspective, Dana has her perspective and then we just have another agent of chaos," Pudi added. "I'm not afraid of seeing all the destruction."

Brad also gains new purpose advising Dana's girlfriend Rachel (Ashly Burch) on how to take over his old job at Mythic Quest.

"It's really kind of sweet," Pudi said.

"In Season 1, I remember there was an episode where there's kind of a discussion about 'legacy' and the game being the legacy for certain characters and my character has one line like, 'It's not MY legacy.' And I was thinking about that this year, wondering: 'Well, what is my legacy? What does Brad think his legacy might be?'"

Pudi believes Brad's mentorship of Rachel and Dana, which he doesn't seek, but turns out to be unexpectedly good at, might be it.

"It's almost like a life coach in a weird way, but more like a villain life coach," he laughed.

"Brad says he doesn't want to do it, but I think he secretly enjoys it," Hakim said.

Hakim said Dana is a completely different character now than she was in Season 1.

"If you would have asked her, when we first met her a few years ago, if she was happy testing [games], I think she would have been like, 'Yes, this is my dream,'" Hakim said.

"But, I think she also realized that there's a deeper drive within her that she just couldn't pass up and, so, through each season, we get to see her kind of question that ambition and then attack it, follow through," she added. "If we were to do a side-by-side of Dana Season 1 and Dana Season 4, they'd be totally completely different women."

Season 4 Dana is a much more confident character, for example, Hakim noted.

"She is very clear on what she wants and has a team that backs her," she said.

"She's actually not afraid to play a little dirty, too. So, this is a complete evolution of this young woman and it was so much fun."