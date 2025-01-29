Google is celebrating the Year of the Snake in South Korea and beyond with a Lunar New Year-themed Google Doodle.

The image released Wednesday depicts a snake with a mandarin orange on its head, a fruit often consumed during festivities. The background is a red envelope, a reference to the gifts of money exchanged in red envelopes to symbolize good fortune.

Lunar New Year, which falls on the first new moon of the lunar calendar each year, has been celebrated for thousands of years in China, South Korea, Vietnam and other Asian countries.

2025 marks the Year of the Snake, one of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. Google declares the Year of the Snake as "a time for growth, creativity, and transformation!"

Google also released a Google Doodle specifically celebrating Lunar New Year in South Korea. Traditions in the country include eating ttoekguk (rice cake soup), playing festive games such as yunnori, and exchanging gifts.