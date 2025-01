Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Philosopher Thomas Paine in 1736

-- William McKinley, 25th president of the United States, in 1843

-- Writer Anton Chekhov in 1860

-- Businessman John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1874

-- Actor W.C. Fields in 1880

-- Actor Victor Mature in 1913

-- Actor John Forsythe in 1918

-- Writer Germaine Greer in 1939 (age 86)

-- Actor Katharine Ross in 1940 (age 85)

-- Actor Tom Selleck in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Tommy Ramone in 1949

-- Actor Ann Jillian in 1950 (age 75)

-- Musician Charlie Wilson (Gap Band) in 1953 (age 72)

-- Musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) in 1953 (age 72)

-- TV personality/actor Oprah Winfrey in 1954 (age 71)

-- Actor Terry Kinney in 1954 (age 71)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning diver Greg Louganis in 1960 (age 65)

-- Musician David Baynton-Power (James) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Musician Eddie Jackson (Queensri¿che) in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Nick Turturro in 1962 (age 63)

-- Actor Ed Burns in 1968 (age 57)

-- Actor Sam Trammell in 1969 (age 56)

-- Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Heather Graham in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Sara Gilbert in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Justin Hartley in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Sam Jaeger in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Andrew Keegan in 1979 (age 46)

-- Actor Tenoch Huerta in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Riff Raff in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Adam Lambert (Queen) in 1982 (age 43)

-- Musician Rag'n'Bone Man in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Lewis Pullman in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor Madison Bailey in 1999 (age 26)