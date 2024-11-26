Lovecraft Country and Grotesquerie actor Courtney B. Vance has signed on to play the god Zeus in Season 2 of the teen adventure series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Vance is replacing the late Lance Reddick , who died shortly after filming his role in Season 1 last year.

"Finding someone to step into this role going forward was not an easy task, but when icon Courtney B. Vance answered the call, we knew the gods were listening," executive producer Dan Shotz said in a statement.

"This legend of cinema not only wanted to honor the books, but wanted to honor Lance's legacy. We can't wait for you all to see him take the throne."

Set to premiere in 2025, Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan's best-selling, young-adult book franchise.

Walker Scobell plays Percy, Aryan Simhadri plays Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries plays Annabeth in the show, which premiered in 2023.