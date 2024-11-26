David E. Kelley, Timothy Spall and Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying were among the winners at the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York Monday night.

Writer-producer Kelley accepted The Founders Emmy, while Spall won Best Actor for The Sixth Commandment and Chuengcharoensukying won for Best Actress for Hunger.

France's Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) was named Best Drama, Argentina's Division Palermo was voted Best Comedy and Britain's Otto Baxter: Not a [Expletive] Horror Story was deemed Best Documentary.

Spain's La Promesa (The Vow) won for Best Telenovela and Germany's Liebes Kind (Dear Child) won for TV Movie/Mini-Series.