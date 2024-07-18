Part 2 of Cobra Kai's final season will premiere two weeks earlier than expected, the show's executive producers said.

The announcement came Wednesday night as the cast gathered to screen Part 1 of Season 6, which premiered on Netflix Thursday.

"You heard it here first. Send it to the internet. November 15. Same day as Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson," said Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. "Netflix fight night. No undercard. Two main events. Let's do it."

Part 3 of the final season will air in 2025.

The show follows Karate Kid's Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as they teach karate as adults at the Cobra Kai dojo. Part 1 of Season 6 shows the group grappling with how they might compete in the karate world championships.

In addition to Macchio and Zabka, the final season features Martin Kove, Xolo Mariduei±a, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List , Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien.

Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg previously said that Season 6 would be Cobra Kai's last.

"Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms," they said. "Leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement."

Season 6, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, alongside the first five seasons.