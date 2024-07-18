Dan Stevens has landed the lead role in The Terror Season 3, officially titled The Terror: Devil in Silver.

AMC announced Thursday that Stevens, an actor known for playing Matthew Crawley in the Downton Abbey franchise, will star in the upcoming season, which premieres on AMC and AMC+ in 2025.

Deadline said Stevens will also serve as an executive producer.

Devil in Silver is based on the novel by author Victor LaValle, who co-wrote and executive produces the season with Chris Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire). Ridley Scott is also an executive producer.

The season follows Pepper (Stevens), a working-class moving man who finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital. There, Pepper must contend with patients, doctors, and "perhaps even the very Devil himself."

"As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde's walls -- but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him," an official synopsis reads.

The Terror is a supernatural horror anthology series. Season 1 was based on the Dan Simmons novel of the same name, while Season 2, The Terror: Infamy, is inspired by the real-life Japanese-American internment camps during World War II.