Winona Ryder seeks demon's help in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer
UPI News Service, 07/18/2024
Winona Ryder seeks help in a new trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel.
Ryder (Stranger Things) returns as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which picks up when the family returns to Winter River to mourn a loss and daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) accidentally unlocks the Afterlife portal.
"I can't believe I'm doing this," Deetz says in the Warner Bros. Pictures teaser. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."
Michael Keaton reprises his role as the mischievous demon Betelgeuse. In the 1988 film, he pursued marriage with Deetz.
"I need you to help me save my daughter," Deetz says when he appears. "But how do I know that you're gonna keep your word?"
