Winona Ryder seeks help in a new trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel.

Ryder (Stranger Things) returns as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which picks up when the family returns to Winter River to mourn a loss and daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) accidentally unlocks the Afterlife portal.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," Deetz says in the Warner Bros. Pictures teaser. "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice."

Michael Keaton reprises his role as the mischievous demon Betelgeuse. In the 1988 film, he pursued marriage with Deetz.

"I need you to help me save my daughter," Deetz says when he appears. "But how do I know that you're gonna keep your word?"

Tim Burton returns to direct.

"Getting closer now," Ortega said when she shared the trailer on her Instagram.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice premieres in theaters on Sept. 6.