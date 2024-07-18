Shout! Studios announced Thursday that director Mike Flanagan's Hush will be available for the first time on digital video-on-demand. The film will be available for rent or purchase Aug. 27 on retailers like Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hush premiered at the 2016 South by Southwest Film Festival. Netflix picked up the film for release on its streaming service in April that year.

Kate Siegel plays a deaf woman living in a home in the woods. One night an attacker (John Gallagher Jr.) arrives and pursues her in her remote home.

The film began a prolific partnership between Netflix and Flanagan including the film Gerald's Game and series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Siegel appeared in all of those and co-wrote Hush with Flanagan. They are also married.

Hush left Netflix in 2023 and has been unavailable until this upcoming release.