Civil War -- starring Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Cailee Spaeny -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $25.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with is Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire with $15.5 million, followed by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at No. 3 with $5.8 million, Kung Fu Panda at No. 4 with $5.5 million and Dune: Part Two at No. 5 with $4.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Monkey Man at No. 6 with $4.1 million, The First Omen at No. 7 with $3.8 million, The Long Game at No. 8 with $1.39 million, Shrek 2 at No. 9 with $1.35 million and Suga at No. 10 with $991,000.