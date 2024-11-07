Chris Stapleton and Post Malone are teaming up to open the 58th Annual CMA Awards with "California Sober."

Separately, Malone will sing "Yours" and Stapleton will perform "What Am I Gonna Do."

The award show will premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 20.

Luke Bryan, who is hosting the event alongside Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson, will take his song "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" to the stage, while Wilson will sing "4X4XU."

Dierks Bentley, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett and Molly Tuttle will also perform.

A social media post on the CMA Country Music page announced the performers.

"Stay tuned, there may be some more of your favorites gearing up to hit the stage!" it reads.