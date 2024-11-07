Bill Maher has a new comedy special coming to HBO.

HBO announced in a press release Thursday that Bill Maher : Is Anyone Else Seeing This? will premiere in January.

Is Anyone Else Seeing This? will be filmed in front of a live audience at CIBC Theater in Chicago. The special will mark Maher's 13th stand-up comedy special for HBO.

"I almost called this special 'You Won't Feel Safe,' because if you're purely a team player in American politics, you won't. This one is for the 80% of Americans who want to see crazy called out no matter where it comes from. And the last twenty minutes on my sex life, that's for everybody," Maher said.

Maher released his first comedy special for HBO in 1989 and his most recent, #Adulting, in 2022. He has hosted the HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher since 2003.

"Bill's comedic commentary has been an extraordinary part of HBO for 12 specials and 22 seasons of Real Time with Bill Maher . We truly value his steadfast commitment to honesty and humor, which we know will be front and center in his next special," HBO EVP of late night & specials programming Nina Rosenstein said.

In addition, a new episode of Real Time with Bill Maher will air Friday at 10 p.m. EST on HBO. It will feature actor and producer Michael Douglas, along with journalist John Heilemann and attorney Sarah Isgur.