In Dear Santa, a boy's bad spelling summons a demonic Jack Black instead of Santa.

Paramount+ released a trailer for the upcoming film Thursday.

The preview shows what happens when Liam (Robert Timothy Smith) accidentally addresses his Christmas letter to Satan instead of Santa.

"This looks like fun," Black says when he receives the correspondence.

"You're not what I expected," Liam says when Satan arrives.

"What did you expect?" Satan asks.

"In the movies, the reindeer usually have the antlers, not you."

"Kid, are you high?" asks Satan.

Satan promises Liam three wishes and threatens to take his soul.

Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, Post Malone, P.J. Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker and Kai Cech also star.

Dear Santa premieres Nov. 25.